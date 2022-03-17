Did several no-calls by referees cost Iowa in upset loss to Richmond?

Iowa was on the wrong side of Richmond's upset on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes, winners of the Big Ten tournament and a sleeper team picked by many analysts to reach the Final Four, had several calls not go their way down the stretch – including one momentous no-call off a Kris Murray three-point attempt with exactly one minute remaining. Iowa was trailing 60-57.

Two NCAA referees appeared to be viewing the play and opted not to call a foul on the three-point attempt despite there being clear contact on Murray's arm by Richmond's Matt Grace.

After that play, Iowa went on to lose 67-63 thanks to a bucket and three-point play by Richmond's Nathan Cato and two clutch free throws from Jacob Gilyard.

There were two other questionable calls, including a Keegan Murray bucket with 22 seconds left that arguably could've been a three-point play if a foul was called. Then there was the foul called on Iowa's Tony Perkins with 15 seconds left that sent Gilyard to the free-throw line to seal the game. It arguably could've been a turnover.

Iowa exited the Big Dance early for the second consecutive year. Last year coach Fran McCaffery's squad was a No. 2 seed and exited in the second round.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness: Did no-calls cost Iowa in Richmond upset?