Did you see this? Tony Romo predicted score of Bills-Chiefs in first quarter

When Tony Romo first hit the broadcasting scene following the end of his NFL career, he was really forward thinking.

His knowledge of the game was cutting edge. In fact, so much so that some thought Romo would give away what would happen before it went down.

Since then, it appears that CBS Sports has gotten him to tone that down.

Now he’s at it again–Kind of.

You’ve got to give the guy credit. If you didn’t hear, during the first quarter during the ball of last weekend’s Bills-Chiefs game, he corrected predicted the final score… in the first quarter. His reasoning was spot on, too.

Check out the clip below for proof:

“This is going to be a 24-20 type of game.” -Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/uvRfw8cVsl — FLAMING HOT TAKES 🔥 (@TheyAlreadyKnew) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire