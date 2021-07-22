Did You See Team USA Women's Gymnastics Leotards? You Can Buy Official Replicas For $90!

Part of the excitement of watching the Olympics is seeing the gorgeous gymnastics uniforms! If you practice gymnastics yourself, or you're just Simone Biles's biggest fan, you can buy official replica leotards inspired by the Games. So far, there are just two worn during podium training, but there should be nine total - eight women's and one men's leotard. Ahead, check out what the US Women's Gymnastics team has been sporting so far for the Tokyo Olympics.



