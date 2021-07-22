Did You See Team USA Women's Gymnastics Leotards? You Can Buy Official Replicas For $90!

    Did You See Team USA Women's Gymnastics Leotards? You Can Buy Official Replicas For $90!

  • <p>Here you can see the front of the black leotard worn by Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics during podium training. The <span>GK version</span> ($90) inspired by it is sleeveless and just as bold, beautiful, and sparkly. </p>
  • <p>Here's a side view of the back details on the black leotard while Team USA member <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Sunisa-Lee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunisa Lee">Sunisa Lee</a> balances on beam.</p>
  • <p>This isn't your typical red, white, and blue USA color scheme! This stunning <span>replica leotard</span> ($90) is in a shade called lavender ice mystique. It's sleeveless and gorgeously dazzling, and it has a beautiful line design on the back.</p>
  • <p>This mid-air photo of <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/who-is-jade-carey-facts-48363512" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jade Carey">Jade Carey</a> wearing the lavender leotard gives us a great view of the details on the back.</p>
  • <p>Here's all of the <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/olympic-gymnastics-team-2021-women-48392158" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:US Women's gymnastics">US Women's gymnastics</a> team wearing the black and lavender leotards.</p>
Jenny Sugar
In this article:
Part of the excitement of watching the Olympics is seeing the gorgeous gymnastics uniforms! If you practice gymnastics yourself, or you're just Simone Biles's biggest fan, you can buy official replica leotards inspired by the Games. So far, there are just two worn during podium training, but there should be nine total - eight women's and one men's leotard. Ahead, check out what the US Women's Gymnastics team has been sporting so far for the Tokyo Olympics.

Related: 3 German Gymnasts Swapped Their Leotards For Long Unitards - Read the Powerful Reason Why

