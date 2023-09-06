Did you see the clutch efforts by these Erie County athletes? Top Performers for Sept. 5-9

Top Performers is an Erie Times-News and GoErie.com feature that highlights some of Erie County's best varsity athletic performances on a weekly basis.

Here are some notable efforts from the first full week in September:

Boys soccer

Andrew Danch, McDowell: He scored two goals to help the Trojans upend Harbor Creek 4-1 at Gus Anderson Field.

Ethan Bihler, General McLane: He recorded two goals and an assist in GM's 4-3 win at Girard.

Girls soccer

Rowan Wolfe, Harbor Creek: The freshman netted three goals and dished out two assists in the Huskies' 8-0 win over Erie at Paul J. Weitz Stadium.

Jenna Popowski, Fort LeBoeuf

Jenna Popowski, Fort LeBoeuf: She scored twice for the Bison in a 3-0 win at North East.

Sophie Fritz, Fairview: The ninth-grader registered two goals and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Meadville.

Girls volleyball

Cathryn Reynolds, Union City: She turned in 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set victory over Titusville.

Addica Sperry, Mercyhurst Prep: Her 14 kills and nine digs helped power the Lakers over General McLane in straight sets.

Addyson Greene, Fairview: She had 12 digs, seven aces and 26 assists to power a four-set win over Erie.

Cadence Jones, North East

Cadence Jones, North East: She recorded 12 kills, seven digs and five aces in a straight-set victory over Cathedral Prep.

Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex: Her eight kills, 12 assists and six digs helped WM defeat Lakeview in four sets.

Boys cross country

Ethan Webb, General McLane: A Lancers' senior, Webb won the Region 5 race against Iroquois in 17 minutes, 9 seconds to help GM to a 15-40 victory at Penn State Behrend.

Girls cross country

Addison Pettis, Northwestern: The sophomore led all runners with a time of 20:14 in a Region 5 dual won by Fairview in Albion.

Results: Erie-area high school scoreboard: District 10 fall sports results, game stats, Sept. 5-9

Athlete polls: Vote for these Erie County high school athletes in GoErie.com's second fall sports polls

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Top Performers: Erie County high school sports standouts, Sept. 5-9