How did the SEC do in Week 2 of college football?

The Florida Gators beat USF to start the season off 2-0, and it was another relatively strong week for the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama and Georgia sit at the top of every major poll and cruised to easy wins as well. Texas A&M is usually right behind them rounding out the top five, but the Aggies struggled against Colorado. Missouri and Kentucky played the first conference game of the season, and Tennessee took this week’s out-of-conference loss.

Here’s every result across the SEC from Week 2.

No. 13 Florida 42, USF 20

Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun

It was a tale of two halves in Florida's victory over USF. In the first half of the game, quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson went back and forth leading the Gators to five straight touchdowns at one point. In the second half, Jones threw two picks and the Gators got outscored 17-7. Richardson broke an 80-yard run to get him over 100 for the second consecutive game. The defense did fine considering half the points surrendered were off of turnovers. Kaiir Elam got his first pick of the season, but the pass rush was far quieter than last week's six sacks. After inconsistent play against FAU and USF, the Gators face No. 1 Alabama next week.

No. 1 Alabama, Mercer 14

Gary Cosby Jr.

Alabama started slowly against FCS Mercer but finished strong with SEC play coming up next week. The Crimson tide also lost star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. to a knee injury for most of the game. His injury is not believed to be major but his status is unclear as of now. Bryce Young looked more human than he did last week but still racked up 227 yards on 19-of-27 passing. Sophomore running back Jase McClellan scored three times to help supplement production. Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis sat out with injuries but coach Nick Saban expects them to be back against the Gators. True freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry filled in and notched an interception.

Story continues

No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The score says it all in this one and you could argue that Georgia looked better than Alabama this week despite being without starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. Stetson Bennett stepped in and threw five touchdown passes in the first half. After holding Clemson to three points last week, Georgia looks to have one of the best defenses in the country after holding the Blazers' offense scoreless. UAB returned an interception for a 61-yard touchdown off redshirt freshman Carson Beck in the fourth. The Gators will face the Bulldogs on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville for the annual rivalry game. It doesn't matter which quarterback between Bennett and Daniels is playing against Florida as both have proven they can run the offense effectively. That could be a problem for a so far inconsistent Gators secondary.

No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies couldn't find the endzone for 57 minutes on Saturday. Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King left the game in the first half with a leg injury, and replacement Zach Calzada struggled to score. Calzada fumbled on the goal line in the fourth before throwing the game-winning touchdown to Isaiah Spiller. The defense kept the Aggies in it allowing just 54 yards in the second half. Still, the game was far closer than the No. 5 team in the country should be having against non-ranked opponents.

Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas took down No. 15 Texas with a dominant rushing attack. Running back Trelon Smith ran for 75 yards and quarterback K.J. Jefferson added 73 more. Jefferson completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 138 yards but threw an interception in the third quarter. Texas didn't put much of a fight and went scoreless in the first half. Freshman quarterback Hudson Card couldn't get much going and was replaced by Casey Thompson in the second half. Thompson led the Longhorns to three scoring possessions in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns may want to rethink this whole join the SEC thing.

No. 20 Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Ole Miss cruised to a win over Austin Peay after taking care of Louisville on Monday. The offense scored as they pleased against the FCS opponent and the defense looked fine except for some garbage time mistakes. Quarterback Matt Corral had another nice day with 281 yards and five touchdowns. The Rebels totaled 630 yards of offense with an additional 336 on the ground.

No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

The Montgomery Advertiser

It was another big day for Auburn's offense as Bryan Harsin's team eclipsed 500 yards once again. After scoring six points in the first quarter, Auburn closed things out to beat Alabama State 62-0. Quarterback Bo Nix was held to just 108 yards in the air, but running back Jarquez Hunter ran for 147 yards and Tank Bigsby added 122 more. The Tigers returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown and the defense also ran back an interception for six.

Kentucky 35, Missouri 28

The Courier-Journal

Kentucky beat Missouri by a touchdown in the first conference game of the season for any SEC team. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the Wildcats on offense and ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Receiver Wandale Robinson added 174 combined rushing and receiving yards. Missouri quarterback did his best to keep the Tigers in it with 294 yards passing and four touchdowns, but the Wildcats defense held it in the very end. Whether UK can compete with the top of the SEC East or not remains to be seen. The Gators travel to Lexington on Oct. 2.

Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The first loss of the Josh Heupel era has come in Tennessee's Week 2 matchup against Pitt. Joe Milton looked bad before leaving the game with an injury, and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker came in. He put up solid numbers but the Volunteers let the game slip away after going up 10-0 in the first quarter. Florida will host Tennessee on Sept. 25 after Alabama. Both teams have questions at starting quarterback but for different reasons. Although the game is only two weeks away, a lot could change in that time. Pitt's quarterback Kenny Pickett led the Panthers on 24 of 36 passing for 285 yards, so Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson should have an easier time than they do against the Crimson Tide.

LSU 34, McNeese 7

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU's defense bounced back against FCS McNeese after looking bad against UCLA last week. The Tigers held the Cowboys to 142 yards on offense and collected their first win of the season easily. LSU's offense didn't come back quite as strong as the defense. Max Johnson threw for just 161 yards in his fourth start, and the Tigers mustered up only 24 points in three-quarters of play against an FCS team. LSU was able to pull away in the fourth quarter as depth became an issue for McNeese. Florida heads to Baton Rouge on Oct. 16 and would love to see this version of the offense come out against them.

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Zeb Noland and company had a much tougher time with East Carolina than they did with Eastern Illinois last Saturday. Parker White nailed a 36-yard field goal as time expired to secure a comeback win for the Gamecocks. South Carolina struggled to get anything going in the first half, turning the ball over in the team's first three drives. A 63-yard interception return for a touchdown brought them back into it before the half. First-year coach Shane Beamer made the necessary adjustments and South Carolina squeaked out the victory. The Gators will travel to Columbia to face the Gamecocks on Nov. 6.

Mississippi State 24, NC State 10

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State never looked back after returning the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown. The defense shut down an NC State offense that dropped 45 in Week 1. The only touchdown the Wolfpack scored came with 1:06 left in the game. Will Rogers had another nice night going 33-of-49 for 294 yards and two touchdowns. After beating LA Tech in a nail-biter last week, this is more of what the Bulldogs want to see.

Vanderbilt 24, Colorado State 21

The Coloradoan

Vanderbilt even managed to grab a win this week off a game-winning 38-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to go in the game. Colorado State also lost to an FCS school last week, so this was a fight for pride the Rams came up short in. Vanderbilt fought back from a 14-0 deficit to break its 11-game losing streak. Ken Seals scored three times for the Commodores and earned coach Clark Lea his first victory. [listicle id=53333] [vertical-gallery id=53349]

