How did Sancho's Dortmund return actually go?

So, after a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag led to him being banished from the Manchester United first-team squad and thrust into footballing purgatory, Jadon Sancho ended the season starting the Champions League final.

His loan move to Borussia Dortmund - the club United paid £73m to for his services in 2021 - in January offered an escape from Old Trafford with Sancho reportedly not willing to offer Ten Hag the apology he demanded to facilitate a reconciliation.

It may have ended in defeat to the relentless Real Madrid at Wembley but the 24-year-old says he "can't thank enough" the club for the last six months and that he will be "forever thankful" for the backing of their supporters.

But, putting aside internal politics at United and the uncertain future of Ten Hag, how did his Dortmund return actually go?

Given Sancho played no first team football and participated in no first team training between 3 September and his loan being confirmed on 11 January, there were concerns over how quickly he could readjust to the demands of an intense top-flight season.

However, he made his second Dortmund debut off the bench just two days later and his first start the following week. He registered an assist in each of those games - making up two of the three he managed during the spell.

The first goal of his return came in a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen six games later and Sancho went on to complete 36 dribbles in the Bundesliga - ranking third in the competition in that time - and created the most open play chances of any Dortmund player.

It was not a prolific spell on the level of his previous time in Germany but he steadily played his way back into some impressive form. Former Tottenham and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann said he "had a rough time finding his rhythm again and settling back again" but by the final games of the season was "looking good and looking sharp".

It was in the Champions League, however, where his performances really started to catch light.

Sancho started both legs of the round of 16 - scoring a vital goal in the second leg against PSV Eindhoven - the quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and the semi-final against Paris St-Germain. His momentum seemed to grow with Dortmund's throughout the competition.

His showing in the first-leg of the semi-final was the apex of the six months. His 13 completed dribbles were the most in the competition all season and he was described as "outrageous" and "rejuvenated".

So, United fans, would you have Sancho back? And what is the best move for both player and club?

