What did the San Francisco 49ers give up to land Christian McCaffrey?
Carolina gleaned multiple draft picks for McCaffrey, but not a first rounder. Here's why that was a smart idea for a cap-strapped team.
Carolina gleaned multiple draft picks for McCaffrey, but not a first rounder. Here's why that was a smart idea for a cap-strapped team.
Elijah Moore has requested a trade from the New York Jets, and the Browns should be interested.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
Carolina Panthers fans just saw their team trade away its best player. Here's how they reacted.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon offers his initial takeaways after the San Francisco 49ers acquire All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter, Patrick Kerrane and Kyle Dvorchak break down the Week 7 fantasy slate from every angle. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Official weigh-ins for UFC 280 are complete following Friday's session. Check out our photo gallery and video highlights.
Turkey's defence ministry and top government officials on Thursday firmly rejected allegations that the Turkish Armed Forces had used chemical weapons in their operations against Kurdish militants. Media close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group published videos this week which it said showed chemical weapons being used by the army against the PKK in northern Iraq.
The Chargers have put Jerry Tillery in a role that plays to his strengths.
Nearly a dozen people were arrested and charged in a scheme to send military tech to Russia, some of which was allegedly found on battlefields in Ukraine.
Jackson ranks 107th out of 108 cornerbacks on Pro Football Focus this season.
Do not click if you have a weak stomach for bad offensive line play. @PackerScribe breaks down Royce Newman's rough day against the Jets.
Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said it was "disgraceful" for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to say Republicans would stop funding Ukraine. McCarthy said that House Republicans would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they won back the House majority. The United States has been sending Ukraine billions of dollars in financial aid and weaponry to help the country defend itself against the wrongful and brutal invasion by Russia.
Bob Costas went on a Cleveland radio show to break down the Yankees-Guardians series and the criticism he received for showing bias.
From Hunter Biden to alleged politicization in the Department of Justice and beyond, House Republicans have been preparing for months to unleash a flood of investigatory actions and findings if they win a majority in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Investigations would be a major tool for the House GOP, as many top policy priorities…
From an accidental text to the wrong choice of words, Arkansas athletics' self-reported NCAA violations are mainly honest mistakes.
The third Notre Dame tight end to tear an ACL at practice in almost exactly a year.
Charlie Cox shared some candid thoughts he had regarding the in-development Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, China and tensions over Taiwan, in meetings with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo next week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. Sherman's Oct. 24-26 Tokyo trip will include a trilateral meeting with Japanese and South Korean counterparts and bilateral meetings with each country, the official told reporters.
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has called for more support for Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia.
The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers