Did Saka get the official assist for Bellingham’s England goal?

Did Saka get the official assist for Bellingham’s England goal?

Bukayo Saka set up Jude Bellingham’s goal to give England the lead against Serbia on Sunday, but whether he officially got the assist is up for debate.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: Bukayo Saka of England crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Strahinja Pavlovic and Filip Kostic of Serbia during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka was the star of the first half for England against Serbia on Sunday evening, causing all sorts of problems for left-centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Arsenal winger’s efforts culminated in Jude Bellingham’s opening goal and eventual winner, as he raced in behind Pavlovic before crossing for Bellingham to head home.

Yet not all sources agree that Saka provided the assist for the goal.

England’s Bukayo Saka controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The reason for the uncertainty is Pavlovic’s deflection on the cross.

According to stat company Opta’s Event Definitions, an assist is “the final touch from a teammate, which leads to the recipient of the ball scoring a goal”.

But Opta add that “if the assist is deflected by an opposition player, it must be deemed as travelling to the goal-scorer irrespective of the deflection”.

At that point, it’s a judgement call. Was Saka’s cross going to reach Bellingham before the deflection? It’s difficult to give an objective answer, and different companies will come to their own subjective conclusions.

England’s head coach Gareth Southgate speaks to Bukayo Saka after his substitution during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re looking for an ‘official’ answer, tournament organisers UEFA gave Saka the assist in their match timeline and on their stats page on their website.

But since there’s no official award for most assists at the tournament (unlike goals), it doesn’t really matter either way.

Saka’s efforts led to the winner and he proved his usefulness to his country once again, whether he gets the assist or not.