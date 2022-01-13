How did our Saints bold predictions end up looking for 2021?

We put together a list of bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, but now that their season is in the books how do those calls look in hindsight? Were we on the mark or way off base? Let’s run through the list, check the receipts, and find out how many hits and misses we came away with:

Jameis Winston gets back to the Pro Bowl

Obviously this didn’t happen, but you’ve got to wonder how much Winston’s injury decided that. He was improving almost weekly through his first seven games and was on pace to finish the season with a final stat line of 34 touchdown passes against 7 interceptions, but just 2,841 passing yards. Hitting those marks would have ranked Winston 13th in the NFC for passing yards, fifth in touchdown passes. and tied with Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins for 14th in interceptions. That’s not Pro Bowl-worthy.

Verdict: Miss

Marcus Davenport creates double-digit sacks

Oh, come on. Davenport posted a career-best nine sacks in 2021 — just one short of my predicted ten or more. And he did it while playing 11 games, with injuries nicking him up again this season. Had he not missed any time, that puts him on track for 13 or 14 sacks across a full 17-game schedule. But that’s kind of been the story of Davenport’s career. When healthy, he’s one of the most impactful pass rushers around. He’s just been slowed down by too many injuries since turning pro. Let’s hope he finally hits his stride in 2022.

Verdict: Miss

Marquez Callaway, over 700 receiving yards

Again. Seriously. Callaway’s 698 receiving yards led the team, but ranked 51st across the NFL, and fell short of reaching the bar I set for him. Had he not dropped three different passes in Week 17, he would have cleared this. Of course there are other “what if’s” involved here — I set this high expectation for Callaway back in preseason with the idea that the receiving corps would return to full strength later on, having lost Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith to injuries. But Smith only played in 11 games, while Thomas missed the whole season. Callaway should benefit from a stronger depth chart around him in 2022.

Verdict: Miss

Paulson Adebo starts at least 8 games

Hey, I got one! Adebo was the only defender to appear in all 17 games — being credited with a start in each of them, though his 850 defensive snaps trailed behind a few teammates with he and Bradley Roby rotating in and out of the lineup at times. The rookie held his own and should be an important piece in the secondary moving forwards. New Orleans made a great pick here.

Verdict: Hit

Adam Trautman, under 30 receptions

Well, this one was right too, unfortunately. Trautman’s 27 receptions fell short of the mark, but he may have proven me wrong had he not missed three games with a knee injury late in the season. The second-year tight end failed to catch a pass in just three games all season: Weeks 2, 3, and 17. But the more salient point here is that Trautman wasn’t a significantly bigger part of the Saints offense in 2021 than he was in 2020, despite climbing on top of the depth chart and nearly doubling his snaps count (from 393 as a rookie to 642).

Verdict: Hit

Deonte Harty leads the NFL in punt return yards again

There’s a big miss here. Harty ended the season with a personal-low 199 punt return yards, which ranked 14th across the league. But he was tied for 16th in attempts, with a lot of teams choosing to kick away from him. Other times the opposing coverage units just did a good job containing him. His three-game suspension to help close out the season didn’t help. Let’s hope for a big bounce back in 2022, but Harty’s expanded role on offense — where he paced the team with 43.8 receiving yards per game — should be encouraging on its own.

Verdict: Miss

Sean Payton wins Coach of the Year again

Well, this one is still undecided, but it’s really tough to make an argument against Payton — once you consider him in the first place. He’s been overlooked in favor of coaches who won awful divisions (Eagles’ Nick Sirianni) and coaches he’s beaten who coasted to the playoffs with great rosters (Packers’ Matt LaFleur). But he’s done what no one else could, ending the year with a winning record despite a hurricane evacuation, widespread COVID-19 problems, and a number of injuries to the top of the depth chart. 58 different players started games this year (on a 53-man roster!) and the Saints were a game away from the playoffs. If Payton’s name comes up, he should be the frontrunner.

Verdict: To be determined

And the Saints will return to the playoffs

Yeah, no — again, the Saints got close, and would have gotten in with just a little help. But there were too many challenges in front of them to reach the postseason before you consider the close games they should have won (Giants, Titans, and the first Falcons game come to mind). There are close shoulda-woulda-coulda games every season. When you take that with the injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks it becomes too much to overcome. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for better luck in 2022.

Verdict: Miss

