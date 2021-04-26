Did the Saints’ blundering 2018 draft set back the franchise?

The Saints were riding a high going into the 2018 NFL draft, having revitalized the team around a stellar rookie haul the year before. It’s time for our 2021 NFL draft countdown to look back on a class that, well, hasn’t quite met expectations. Here are the previous entries in our series:

The context

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrate a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 30-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans rebuilt itself on the fly by nailing early-round picks on Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, and Marcus Williams, which helped lift the Saints to a promising playoff run. If not for a last-second loss to the Vikings, they might have gone even further. So it was paramount for the Saints to reinforce areas of strength while doing some planning for the future. To start, they reloaded on offense by bringing back Benjamin Watson and Jermon Bushrod while adding Demario Davis to the defense. Vonn Bell still hadn’t won a starting job, so they brought Kurt Coleman in as veteran competition for him. It all set the Saints up well to go into the draft and select the best player available, though questions surrounding their plan at quarterback lingered.

The picks

New Orleans Saints draftee defensive end Marcus Davenport on air with SiriusXM host Pat Kirwan Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for SiriusXM)

Round 1, Pick 14: DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

Round 3, Pick 91: WR Tre’Quan Smith, UCF

Round 4, Pick 127: OT Rick Leonard, Florida State

Round 5, Pick 164: S Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin

Round 6, Pick 189: CB Kamrin Moore, Boston College

Round 6, Pick 201: RB Boston Scott, Louisiana Tech

Round 7, Pick 245: G/C Will Clapp, LSU

The grades

Story continues

ESPN’s Mel Kiper understood why the Saints traded up, but he couldn’t endorse the strategy, grading New Orleans with a C-plus: “The Saints had one of the best immediate-return draft classes of the past 10 years this past season. Marshon Lattimore. Ryan Ramczyk. Marcus Williams. Alvin Kamara. Alex Anzalone. I mean ... are you kidding? Add that much talent in one shot, then factor in a 39-year-old quarterback, and you figure you might be willing to take a risk or two. Well, I get it. They have a big need, and they're going for it. I also have to grade these in a vacuum, and by that measure this class is a big question mark. The Saints gave up a whopper of a package -- next year's first-round pick and a 2018 fifth-rounder -- to move up to take Marcus Davenport, a pass-rusher out of Texas-San Antonio. The kid's got upside, but that's serious value. This after they were already down a second-rounder in this draft due to a previous trade. Tre'Quan Smith (pick 91) was a decent value at a need position -- can Ted Ginn Jr. play forever? -- and Rick Leonard (127) is an interesting bet at tackle. Kamrin Moore (189) has the chance to stick in this secondary, though it's not nearly as thin back there as it was a couple of years ago. The Saints are a Super Bowl contender. It's clear they feel added pass-rush help could be a difference-maker in that pursuit. If Drew Brees gets another Lombardi, it'll all be worth it. If not, they gave up a lot.” Andy Benoit at Sports Illustrated was more optimistic, rating them with a B-plus: “New Orleans’s grade gets boosted a notch for the same reason New England’s did: instead of drafting a replacement for a still-dominant legendary QB, the franchise drafted players who can immediately help their Super Bowl-ready team. If Marcus Davenport, who provides a much-needed edge-rushing threat opposite All-Pro Cameron Jordan, pans out, New Orleans’s long-awaited defensive surge from 2017 will stick for years to come. The only downside is Davenport cost this year’s AND next year’s first-round pick, which is a huge haul. The rest of this draft provided depth, with third-round wideout Tre’Quan Smith presenting the option of letting wideout Brandon Coleman soon leave in free agency after this season. Smith, like Coleman (and like recently signed ex-Bear Cameron Meredith), is built for the seam balls and dig routes that define the Saints’ passing game..”

The results

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) pulls in a 14-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

So, few observers expected this draft to bomb as badly as it did. Davenport has not developed from his rookie year; if anything, he’s regressed, posting a pass rush productivity rating of 7.7 in 2020 after hitting 8.9 in 2019. He’s not a bust, but he’s also not the elite edge rusher the Saints expected. And none of the players the Saints picked in rounds four, five, and six are still on the team, including their bewildering selection of Leonard at No. 127 overall. He didn’t have a draftable grade from most scouting services and quickly washed out of the Saints practice squad. They dropped the ball. But one player who has caught more flak than he deserved is Smith. He’s been a good complimentary receiver doing much of the dirty work as a blocker and critical-down target, while scoring four or six touchdowns each year he’s played in the NFL. That’s a nice return for someone picked near the end of the third round, even if he wasn’t the game-breaking deep threat fans had visions of upon his selection. Maybe he uncorks that ability now that the Saints have changed quarterbacks.

1

1