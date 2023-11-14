How did Rutgers’ three-star 2024 recruit Sam Pilof finish his senior season?

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, Rutgers football three-star 2024 recruit Sam Pilof finished his senior season with 100 tackles for the Middleton High School (Wisconsin) Cardinals and was named to the Wisconsin All-Region Team.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker finished his senior season with 20 solo and 80 assisted tackles in 11 games. The John Anderson Award Semi-finalist added six tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown this past season. Also, the future Scarlet Knight was used on special teams this past season, logging four kick returns for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Pilof finished his senior season ranked No. 92 in Wisconsin for his 100 total tackles. Also, the middle linebacker was ranked No. 115 in Wisconsin for his five sacks.

Pilof shifted to middle linebacker this past season after playing stand-up edge defender for the previous two seasons. Pilof appeared in 29 games (three seasons) for the Cardinals, recording 266 total tackles for his high school career. Throughout the past three seasons with the Cardinals, the three-star prospect has logged 37 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles, and an interception.

Once again, you the fans can have a say in our WSN Senior Football Awards. The Fan Vote for the WSN Senior Football Awards is now open through Tuesday at 8pm. The Fan Vote will count 1/8th towards selections along with our voting panel. Vote here: https://t.co/HFCQvFvzXK #wisfb pic.twitter.com/IEGgggzyBV — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) November 12, 2023

Pilof is among five other candidates for the John Anderson Award for their efforts this past season. The John Anderson Award is given annually to the state’s top senior linebacker. Fans can vote for this Wisconsin Senior Football Award with polls ending on Tuesday at 8 p.m. According to Wisconsin Sports Network, the fan vote will contribute one-eighth of the final vote.

After a First Team All-Conference nod as a sophomore (2021), Pilof received Second Team last year (2022) and will make First Team again this season (2023), with more hardware on its way.

