Did Rutgers football make the top seven for Long Island four-star Josiah Brown?

Long Island standout athlete Josiah Brown has Rutgers football in his top seven, including the program among a very prestigious group.

Brown, a four-star recruit and the top player in New York according to 247Sports, is one of the top athletes in the region. He is the No. 169 player in the nation in the 2024 recruiting and the No. 12 overall athlete.

At Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.), Brown plays as a wide receiver and as a defensive back. He is mainly being recruited to play as a safety.

Brown is offer a standout sprinter, starring on the Holy Trinity track team.

He was recently offered by Alabama, who made his top seven.

Long Island has become a hotbed of recruiting for Rutgers football over the past two years. In the 2023 recruiting class, the Scarlet Knights landed wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite, a teammate of Brown’s at Holy Trinity.

Rutgers also grabbed the talented Ian Strong, an athlete who excelled on both sides of the ball last year for St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.).

