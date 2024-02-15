Did Rutgers football make the top eight for four-star Darren Ikinnagbon?

New Jersey defensive lineman Darren Ikinnagbon unveiled his top eight on Wednesday night, with three Big Ten programs making the cutdown. Rutgers football was one of those programs to make it to the next round for the in-state target.

A 6-foot-5, 251-pound edge from Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey), Ikinnagbon is an elite prospect. He is ranked a four-star and 247Sports has him as the No. 7 player in New Jersey in the class of 2025.

He is the No. 239 prospect nationally and the No. 24 edge rusher.

His top eight, as listed on Wednesday night, included the following schools: Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State all made the top list for Ikinnagbon.

Last week, his high school teammate made a commitment to one of Ikinnagbon’s top eight schools.

Talibi Kaba, a linebacker at Hillside, committed to Rutgers football last week. Ranked the No. 12 player in New Jersey by 248Sports, Kaba held offers that included Boston College, Duke and Iowa State among others.

