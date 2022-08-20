Did Rutgers football land in Nnamdi Udeogu’s top six?

Nnamdi Udeogu released his top six programs on Saturday afternoon as the three-star from Maryland is closing in on his decision date.

An edge rusher, the 6-foot-5, 228-pound Udeogu remains a raw but very intriguing college prospect. He holds three Power Five offers.

Udeogu’s top six includes Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt as well as Penn, Princeton and Yale.

Earlier this week, Udeogu was offered by Syracuse; adding to his prior Power Five offers with Rutgers and Vanderbilt. Udeogu is a three-star edge at Georgetown Prep (Rockville, MD) and a class of 2023 recruit.

He also holds offers from several MAC programs in addition to Air Force and Navy. The academically minded Udeogu holds offers from three Ivy League programs as well with the latest coming from Princeton on Saturday afternoon.

Since playing football the last year of my life, I have been blessed with opportunities on opportunities. I will be focusing on these 6 schools leading up to my commitment‼️ pic.twitter.com/PTqFNelOez — Nnamdi Udeogu🇳🇬 (@nnamdi_udeogu) August 20, 2022

In late June, Udeogu took an official visit to Vanderbilt. Several days later, he was on an official visit at Rutgers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Rutgers at 50.5 percent to land Udeogu followed by Vanderbilt at 44.2 percent. Syracuse is at 1.0 percent.

