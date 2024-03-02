Did Rutgers make the cut in Michael Thomas III’s top five?

One of New Jersey’s top recruits, Michael Thomas III, dropped his top five on Friday. And for Rutgers football, there was some good news in the announcement.

Thomas, despite being one of New Jersey’s top-ranked recruits, is vastly underrated as a prospect. A four-star wide receiver out of Donovan Catholic (Barnegat, New Jersey), Thomas is a top-three recruit in New Jersey according to ESPN and 247Sports.

ESPN ranks him as the tenth-best wide receiver in the nation.

He is electric with the ball in his hands, with 38 catches for 458 yards and five receiving touchdowns last season. In addition, he also ran for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

With game-changing speed, Thomas is perhaps most impressive in his ability to rise up and make contested catches. He plays much bigger than his lsited 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

His Friday afternoon announcement had a cutdown to Illinois, Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State and Boston College.

MY TOP 5 WHERE IS HOME? pic.twitter.com/hUnw6anMTa — Michael Thomas III (@DCFutureMT3) March 1, 2024

The 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers currently stands at three recruits. In February, Rutgers received commitments from three-star linebacker Talibi Kaba and three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah.

The duo of Taba and Elijah are top 15 recruits in New Jersey’s 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire