What did Rutgers basketball head coach Steve Pikiell say about Zach Martini?

Need met talent for Rutgers basketball last week, with Zach Martini committing to the Big Ten program out of the transfer portal. For a team with high expectations heading into next season, Martini is a big addition to Rutgers.

On Tuesday, Martini’s addition out of the transfer portal was announced by Rutgers basketball and head coach Steve Pikiell. He adds a Big Ten caliber skillset to the program.

Martini comes to Rutgers having made 29 starts last season for Princeton where he averaged 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Princeton. In his final game for the Tigers, a loss to UNLV in the first round of the NIT, Martini scored 17 points.

The 6-foot-7 forward fits a major need for Rutgers. A solid scorer with range, Martini is a strong defensive presence and a high-character player. He adds experience and leadership to the program.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Zach Martini to The Knighthood,” Pikiell said on Tuesday in a release from Rutgers basketball. “Zach is a player that brings all the things we are looking for in the transfer portal with his experience, toughness, and the ability to shoot the basketball. Zach comes from a tremendous family and his ties to Rutgers and love for New Jersey were evident during the entire process. He is a proven winner, and I am so excited that he has embraced being a part of the unique opportunity next season provides.”

Earlier in the transfer portal process, Rutgers added guard Tyson Acuff.

Last year for Eastern Michigan, Acuff averaged 21.7 points per game.

