How did Rutgers 2024 recruit Kevin Levy perform in his week two matchup?

Rutgers football’s 2024 recruit Kevin Levy had a stellar performance against a non-league opponent, Monsignor Pace Spartans (Miami). The Crusaders defeated the Spartans 42-17, while the three-star recruit recorded three receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Levy led the team in all-purpose yardage, averaging 37.3 yards per catch in a winning effort.

Mid-way through the third quarter, Levy caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Warnock to give the Crusaders a 21-17 lead. Levy’s 55-yard touchdown led to 28 unanswered points for Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL), giving the Crusaders an easy victory.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver is the No. 43 ranked wide receiver in Florida and the No. 60 prospect among his 2024 recruiting class. The future Scarlet Knight committed to Rutgers on July 15 after visiting the program on June 2, according to Rivals.com.

Levy received offers from a number of Power Five schools including Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

He committed to Rutgers in mid-July.

With their week two victory, the Crusaders advanced to 2-0 on the season and will prepare to face Belen Jesuit (Miami) in their Week 3 matchup. According to Max Preps, after Cardinal Newman’s week two performance, the Crusaders are now ranked the No. 29 high school in Flordia, moving up eight spots from last week.

