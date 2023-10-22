Did rotating QBs cost Auburn football versus Ole Miss? Hugh Freeze says no

AUBURN — Both Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford saw significant snaps at quarterback for Auburn football against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Tigers, who last won a game against Samford on Sept. 16, fell to the Rebels, 28-21. Thorne completed nine of his 13 passes for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also added 34 rushing yards. Ashford, meanwhile, connected with a pass-catcher on three of his four throws for 22 yards and an interception, while producing 27 yards on the ground.

Freeze has previously said he doesn't like to rotate his quarterbacks often. But he had a slightly changed tune following the loss to Ole Miss.

"Yeah, I don't think that had anything to do with the outcome of the game," Freeze said Saturday night. "I think that both had a really good package, and they both worked at times. I mean, it'd be nice to have one, for sure. But we're searching to see what is the best avenue for us to go to win.

"And I still think that Robby should have a package. I felt good about both of these packages tonight, and I think they both worked at times. But it was when you get into the third-down area, we don't convert."

The Tigers converted four of their 14 attempts on third down.

