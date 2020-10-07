Did Ron Rivera approach Haskins as 'just a QB on the roster?' One analyst thinks so

Did Rivera approach Haskins as 'just a QB on the roster?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Coming into the season, there was certainly a possibility that the Washington Football Team would have a different starting quarterback than Dwayne Haskins at the conclusion of their schedule, but few would have predicted a change to happen this fast.

After just four games, Ron Rivera benched Haskins, a first-round pick from just a year ago, and relegated him to No. 3 on the depth chart Wednesday. Kyle Allen is the starter and Alex Smith will back him up.

Such a steep drop is rare for first-round quarterbacks, though NFL Network's Brian Baldinger pointed out on Grant and Danny that Haskins is unfortunately in a spot where he doesn't have the benefit of the doubt from his coaches.

"To Ron Rivera and Scott Turner, Dwayne Haskins is just a QB on the roster," Baldinger said. "He's not a first-round pick. They didn't pick him. He wasn't their selection, so it's all even.

"You may give him the benefit of the doubt with no preseason because he was a first-round pick, but practice is important," he said. "It's all scripted, every pass, every completion, every drop, every interception, every poor decision, it's all charted every day. If he's not going to do it in practice, most likely he's not going to do it in the game."

As stated earlier, to go from the starting quarterback to the third-stringer is a massive step back for anyone. You go from getting the most reps in practice to basically nothing but scout team looks. It's definitely not the best confidence builder.

"My guess is they haven't seen great practice habits or performances in practice and they've seen enough. Because basically, if you go from one to three, you might as well be inactive."

For Haskins, what's done is done. There isn't much he control anymore besides what he does in practice and how he prepares himself every week. He's 23 years old and will surely have another chance to prove he's a starting quarterback in the NFL.

This is just a tough spot Haskins will have to work his way out of, as plenty of quarterbacks have had to do before him.