Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
Dan Patrick discusses Aaron Rodgers' decision to rework his contract with the New York Jets and contemplates if the 10-time Pro-Bowler did so in an attempt to help his legacy.
Dan Patrick discusses Aaron Rodgers' decision to rework his contract with the New York Jets and contemplates if the 10-time Pro-Bowler did so in an attempt to help his legacy.
The former Packers QB was previously owed $110 million guaranteed.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The scene at training camp Thursday was hot and raucous. Rodgers and the Jets met it head on.
Rodgers doesn't like "Hard Knocks" but knows the Jets "gotta deal with it."
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Chargers running back isn't done talking about the issues facing his position.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan offered a wide range of announcements, but few specifics, in a player memo.
A 1-1 tie with the Netherlands exposed flaws in the U.S. women, but it also provided a necessary test.
Been focused on fantasy baseball or basketball and missed on some of the fantasy football offseason details? Don't worry — Fred Zinkie has you covered.
A crunching tackle sparked anger inside USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan. Minutes later, she scored a game-tying goal. "I don't think you ever wanna get me mad," she said.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.
There's a new favorite for NFL MVP.
Vincent Goodwill welcomes James Edwards III from The Athletic to the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk about Jaylen Brown’s massive contract extension, Bronny James’ health scare and the Detroit Pistons.
Jones hosts a successful podcast and has contributed to multiple ESPN shows. His contract ends July 31.
Watley, the first Black player to appear for Team USA softball in the Olympics, founded a nonprofit to support young and diverse athletes in 2009. Athletes Unlimited softball players will overwhelmingly represent her cause.