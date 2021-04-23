Did Robert Saleh hint at more additions to the defensive line?

Tyler Greenawalt
·3 min read
The Jets signed more defensive linemen in free agency than any other position group, but they might not be done adding just yet.

Joe Douglas inked edge rushers Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, as well as defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins this offseason. Robert Saleh called those moves “a cool start” on Thursday, per team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

A cool start?

With the free-agent signings, Quinnen Williams, Foley Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers, the Jets now have six starting-caliber defensive linemen for their 4-3 defense. Backups Jabari Zuniga, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips, Nathan Sheperd and Tanzel Smart bring that tally to 11. Not all will make the final 53-man roster, but that’s a solid core for any team looking to win in the trenches.

Maybe it was a slip of the tongue or an unintentional word choice, but Saleh made it sound as if the Jets could add to that group.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, though, considering the unit Saleh had in San Francisco. The 49ers deployed 16 different defensive linemen last season, seven of which played more than 300 snaps. This was mostly because Saleh’s defense sustained heavy injury losses to starters like Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, which forced the 49ers to play different linemen throughout the season. The 49ers still managed to produce a top-seven defense in DVOA despite the plethora of injuries, which is likely why Saleh wants more defensive linemen.

The Jets have a few options if they want to add more linemen before the season. They could use one of their 10 picks on an edge rusher or interior defender or grab a veteran in free agency.

Though the No. 2 pick is reserved for a quarterback, the Jets have four other picks in the top 106 selections, including a late-first, and early-second and two third-rounders. Someone like Azeez Ojulari, Gregory Rousseau or Jayson Oweh would make sense at either 23rd or 34th overall. But if Douglas would rather find another offensive lineman or starting cornerback there, players like Joseph Ossai or Joe Tryon could be available in the third or fourth rounds.

Free agency is also a great place for the Jets to add a situational veteran to join the line. There are still plenty of solid players left on the market, including a few former Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich players. Ziggy Ansah and Allen Bailey are cheap, quality options who understand the Jets’ defense already, as would former Seahawks edge rusher Bruce Irvin. The Jets plan to use a combination of the schemes Saleh and Ulbrich ran with Pete Carroll in Seattle.

The Jets should have about $9 million left in salary cap space after they pay their draft picks, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they went out and signed a veteran if they don’t select a defensive lineman later this month. Saleh’s defense needs lots of speed up front, and the more options the Jets have at their disposal, the easier it’ll be for the defense to thrive in the first year under a new coach and defensive coordinator.

Takeaways from Robert Saleh's press conference

