Did Rob Gronkowski tell Drew Brees about NFL comeback at ESPYs?

Rob Gronkowski was all over the place at the 2019 ESPY Awards. And the retired New England Patriots tight end almost made it through the night without stirring up any NFL comeback drama...

... Until he stopped for a quick chat with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The NFL on ESPN Twitter account posted a video of their interaction, and you can hear Gronk's part of the exchange. Have a listen:

Gronk and Brees chopping it up on the red carpet #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iDioPoqbNS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2019

Let's toss it to the Twitter detectives:

Gronk absolutely says "Yeah I'm coming back". https://t.co/mzevoe9wNi — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) July 11, 2019

To channel Captain Obvious (who's randomly standing in the background), we have zero context for this conversation. But Gronk clearly tells Brees, "That's what I'm hoping for," before saying something slightly less audible that sounds a lot like, "I'm coming back."

Could Gronk and Brees be talking about something completely unrelated to football? Sure. Could Gronk be telling Brees he's hoping the Patriots are in contention again this season so he can return late in the year for their playoff push, as some have reported? It's possible.

It's also possible the 30-year-old ex(?) tight end was speaking sarcastically. Or maybe he told Brees he's planning to come back but will change his mind later. We have no idea.

But you'll forgive Boston fans for over-analyzing videos of star athletes' supposedly private conversations. Just look at where Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ended up after their February hallway chat.

