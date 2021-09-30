How did rest of the NFC South fare in Week 3?

After interdivisional games were played a week ago, all NFC South teams were on the road this week and posted a record of 3-1. The lone loss came as the Rams dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at how the other three teams in the division fared in Week 3.

Carolina vs. Houston

1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final (3-0) Panthers 7 0 7 10 24 (1-2) Texans 0 6 0 3 9

The Panthers traveled to Houston on Thursday night to face off against the Texans. While the Carolina lost McCaffrey with a hamstring injury, his absence wasn’t too noticeable as the team was able to roll over the Texans.

However, while the Texans are sitting at 1-2 on the season, the loss of Tyrod Taylor has been detriment to their success as without him they are a different football team and likely have a winning record right now.

Next Up: Week 4 – @Cowboys

New Orleans vs. New England

1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final (2-1) Saints 7 7 7 7 28 (1-2) Patriots 0 3 3 7 13

After getting hammered by Carolina a week ago, the Saints looked to turn the page and get back on course with their rout over New England. In the box score, the Saints didn’t do much offensively, but were heavily aided by a blocked punt and Mac Jones’ three interceptions, which gave the Saints great field position. However, New Orleans still has issues moving the ball on offense, which is overly reliant on the defense to make plays

Next Up: Week 4 – vs Giants

Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final (2-1) Buccaneers 0 7 10 7 24 (3-0) Rams 0 14 17 3 34

Rams continue on their dominating run as they punched the defending Super Bowl champs in the mouth. DeSean Jackson torched the Tampa secondary by going for 120 yards on three receptions and a score. Matthew Stafford had another All-Pro performance, going 27 for 38 with 343 yards and four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Brady went for 432 passing yards on 55 attempts but only threw one score.

Story continues

Next Up: Week 4 – @ Patriots

NFC South Standings

(3-0) Panthers ( +1 ) (2-1) Buccaneers ( -1 ) (2-1) Saints ( -/+ ) (1-2) Falcons ( -/+ )

1

1