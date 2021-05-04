How did the rest of the NFC South fare in the 2021 NFL draft?
The Atlanta Falcons’ 2021 NFL draft class has been praised by many in the media, but the real test will come once training camp starts. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith may have worked together when selecting the players, but it’s up to Smith to make sure these players fit in his system.
While you’re probably familiar with all nine Falcons picks by now, let’s take a trip around the NFC South to see how the Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers fared in this year’s draft.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Panthers came into the draft needing to address their offensive line, linebackers, and defensive secondary. They used their top selection to take the first defensive player off the board. Calvin Ridley and, hopefully, Julio Jones will face off against Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn twice a year for years to come. Here is Carolina's 2021 class, which has a division-leading 11 players.
Round 1: CB | Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Round 2: WR | Terrance Marshall, LSU
Round 3: OT | Brady Christensen, BYU
Round 3: TE | Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
Round 4: HB | Chubba Hubbard
Round 5: DL | Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
Round 5: CB | Keith Taylor, Washington
Round 6: OG | Deonte Brown, Alabama
Round 6: WR | Shi Smith, South Carolina
Round 6: LS | Thomas Fletcher, Alabama
Round 7: DL | Phil Hoskins, Kentucky
PFF Grade: B-
New Orleans Saints
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
To many, the Saints reached with their first two selections. New Orleans went into the draft with needs at cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker. Even without Drew Brees and their offseason losses, the Saints will still enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites to win the division. The last time New Orleans didn't win the division was in 2016 -- when the Falcons won it during their Super Bowl run. Here is how the Saints' draft went.
Round 1: EDGE | Payton Turner, Houston
Round 2: LB | Pete Werner, Ohio State
Round 3: CB | Paulson Adebo, Stanford
Round 4: QB | Ian Book, Notre Dame
Round 6: OT | Landon Young, Kentucky
Round 7: WR | Kawaan Baker, South Alabama
PFF Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
For the first time in the free agency era, the Super Bowl-winning team was able to bring back every starter on both sides of the football. The Bucs didn't need to add much, and still landed some top talent including Washington EDGE Joe Tryon. Tampa Bay did manage to draft a potential franchise quarterback with Florida's Kyle Trask.
Round 1: EDGE | Joe Tryon, Washington
Round 2: QB | Kyle Trask, Florida
Round 3: OL | Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame
Round 4: WR | Jaelon Darden, North Texas
Round 5: LB | KJ Britt, Auburn
Round 7: CB | Chris Wilcox, BYU
Round 7: LB | Grant Stuard, Houston
PFF Grade: B-
