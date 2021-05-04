How did the rest of the NFC South fare in the 2021 NFL draft?

The Atlanta Falcons’ 2021 NFL draft class has been praised by many in the media, but the real test will come once training camp starts. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith may have worked together when selecting the players, but it’s up to Smith to make sure these players fit in his system.

While you’re probably familiar with all nine Falcons picks by now, let’s take a trip around the NFC South to see how the Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers fared in this year’s draft.

Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers came into the draft needing to address their offensive line, linebackers, and defensive secondary. They used their top selection to take the first defensive player off the board. Calvin Ridley and, hopefully, Julio Jones will face off against Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn twice a year for years to come. Here is Carolina's 2021 class, which has a division-leading 11 players.

Round 1: CB | Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Round 2: WR | Terrance Marshall, LSU

Round 3: OT | Brady Christensen, BYU

Round 3: TE | Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Round 4: HB | Chubba Hubbard

Round 5: DL | Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Round 5: CB | Keith Taylor, Washington

Round 6: OG | Deonte Brown, Alabama

Round 6: WR | Shi Smith, South Carolina

Round 6: LS | Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

Round 7: DL | Phil Hoskins, Kentucky

PFF Grade: B-

New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

To many, the Saints reached with their first two selections. New Orleans went into the draft with needs at cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker. Even without Drew Brees and their offseason losses, the Saints will still enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites to win the division. The last time New Orleans didn't win the division was in 2016 -- when the Falcons won it during their Super Bowl run. Here is how the Saints' draft went.

Round 1: EDGE | Payton Turner, Houston

Round 2: LB | Pete Werner, Ohio State

Round 3: CB | Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Round 4: QB | Ian Book, Notre Dame

Round 6: OT | Landon Young, Kentucky

Round 7: WR | Kawaan Baker, South Alabama

PFF Grade: C

Story continues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in the free agency era, the Super Bowl-winning team was able to bring back every starter on both sides of the football. The Bucs didn't need to add much, and still landed some top talent including Washington EDGE Joe Tryon. Tampa Bay did manage to draft a potential franchise quarterback with Florida's Kyle Trask.

Round 1: EDGE | Joe Tryon, Washington

Round 2: QB | Kyle Trask, Florida

Round 3: OL | Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

Round 4: WR | Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Round 5: LB | KJ Britt, Auburn

Round 7: CB | Chris Wilcox, BYU

Round 7: LB | Grant Stuard, Houston

PFF Grade: B-

1

1