How did the Reds do in the Luis Castillo trade with the Mariners? Social media reactions

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pumps his fist after striking out the last batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Reds' trade of right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for shortstop Noelvi Marte, shortstop Edwin Arroyo, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore sends the two-time National League All-Star to an American League playoff contender, as the Reds continue to position themselves for the future.

Marte is ranked No. 18 among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects. Arroyo is ranked No. 93.

Stoudt was among the Mariners' Top 5 prospects.

How did the Reds fare? Social media reactions, including a farewell to Castillo from the Reds:

From your MLB Debut in 2017 to becoming a 2x All-Star. It was a pleasure watching you become, not just the pitcher, but the person you are. We wish all the best to you, Elanyi, Brittany and Brianny!



Gracias and buena suerte, La Piedra. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5cjw0aSvT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2022

Reds did very well in their return for Luis Castillo -- and they aren't done.



Tyler Mahle, Brandon Drury, Donovan Solano, and Tommy Pham are all generating interest ahead of Tuesday's deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2022

A dozen teams made their bid for Luis Castillo, per sources, but Seattle’s package was the best. The Yankees were “close,” according to someone familiar with the talks, but the Mariners’ offer won out in the end. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Big price to pay for Mariners but Castillo could be a difference maker in a very tight AL wild card race. Mariners have done a great job with system to make such a deal possible. https://t.co/LcUbfflMWS — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) July 30, 2022

Dipoto: “We see Luis Castillo as an impact, top of the rotation starter who’s currently on top of his game.Our goal remains to play in the postseason, now and in the years to come. We believe adding Luis is a big step in that direction.” — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 30, 2022

Adding another ace.



We’ve acquired All-Star RHP Luis Castillo from the Reds in exchange for IF Noelvi Marte, IF Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore.



📰 https://t.co/TEwvYUG1uP pic.twitter.com/6H2KXbbpFc — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 30, 2022

The Mariners have not been to the playoffs since 2001 — the longest of the 4 major sport leagues. By fronting this Castillo trade with SS Noelvi Marte, among top prospects in the game, Seattle going for it. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2022

Noelvi Marte plus Moore, Arroyo and Stoudt go to Cincy for Castillo. Big haul for Reds. Marte is a top prospect. @RyanDivish 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

The #Reds have acquired IF Noelvi Marte, IF Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore from the Mariners in exchange for RHP Luis Castillo. pic.twitter.com/0T4A8cHkan — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2022

