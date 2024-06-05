Did Real Madrid kit launch confirm an exit-linked player’s stay?

An interesting takeaway from La Liga giants Real Madrid’s latest kit launch has been noted online on Wednesday.

Fresh off sealing another league and domestic double last weekend, the powers that be in Spain’s capital have wasted little time in swiftly turning attentions towards next season.

As much comes by way of the release of the club’s 2024/25 home kit.

The latest offering put together by Adidas features a classic look, a white base offset by a subtle grey pattern, and black trimmings across the collar and shoulders:

👑 Where legends are made. 👑

⚪ Introducing the new 24/25 Real Madrid home jersey. Available now.

👉 @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/eRyU9PrJ79 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 5, 2024

And yet, as alluded to above, in making their new jersey public, Real Madrid may also have dropped a hint when it comes to squad planning for next season.

This comes with one photo unveiled by the club having featured none other than captain and leader Nacho.

Defender Nacho has of course been widely tipped to bring a close to his career-long stint in the colours of Los Merengues this summer, upon the conclusion of his contract.

It would, in turn, mark a strange move to place the stopper front and centre in the club’s latest advertising campaign, if he is not even expected to be donning the same colours beyond the summer…

Could this mark a hint that Nacho, in fact, is set to stay put?

🤔 ¿Se queda?



👕 El @realmadrid anuncia su nueva equipación, entre otros jugadores, con Nacho



📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/wnUYnXPvgw — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN