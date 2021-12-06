Did the Ravens make the wrong decision at the end of the game?

Talk about going down to the wire. The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday due at least in part because the Ravens and their head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t live in his fears.

At the end of the game, the Ravens started their final drive on their own 40-yard line and marched right down and scored a quick touchdown to pull within one. However, instead of kicking the extra point with just seconds to play in regulation and heading to overtime, Harbaugh decided to go for it.

The try was close and the play call was perfect. The Steelers were in zero blitz and there was no way Baltimore was running it in. But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put the throw just beyond the outstretched hands of Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. If Jackson makes that throw, Andrews walks in as safety Terrell Edmunds was out of position to make a play.

After the game, Harbaugh was blunt about why he did it. His team was almost out of healthy cornerbacks and he wanted to try to win it in regulation. Hard to argue with that. Everything worked perfectly except the throw.

The question I have for all of you is how would you feel if the roles were reversed and that had been Mike Tomlin making the call and missing on it? Let us know in the comments.