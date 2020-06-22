Did the Ravens overlook the Titans? John Harbaugh says no

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he disagrees with Lamar Jackson's assessment that the Ravens overlooked the Titans, which led to a divisional round playoff loss to the Titans.

While Harbaugh added that he respects Jackson's opinion on the loss, he didn't agree with Jackson's sentiment that the Ravens simply overlooked the Titans.

"That doesn't bother me," Harbaugh said Monday on a conference call with reporters. "I don't think we took them lightly, personally, I think we just didn't play well. If you want to go back and look at all of that stuff and I don't know, rehash it, we can. But we're going to try to be a better team in that circumstance at the end of the season, just like we try to become a better team throughout the season, and we were very successful with that. So, I'm not getting into all of that."

Last week, Jackson said on a podcast on a Complex he felt the Ravens overlooked the Titans in their 28-12 playoff loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

"They caught us by surprise, that's all it was," Jackson said. "You can't underestimate no team, no opponent, and that's what we did."

The Ravens stumbled out of the gate that night and fell down 14-0 early in the second quarter while interceptions, dropped passes and miscues plagued the team in their first loss since September.

Jackson went 31-for-59 that night and threw for 365 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His two interceptions were twice the total of interceptions he'd thrown (one) since the team's Oct. 6 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

