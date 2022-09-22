What did quarterback Justin Fields say about Bears fans?

What did Justin Fields say about Bears fans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields vented his frustrations after the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, his comments were taken to heart by Bears fans.

“Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans," Fields said on Sunday after the game. "At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”

The second-year quarterback's comments were taken as a gut punch by some fans. After watching the Bears take their seventh consecutive loss to their NFC North rival, Fields, unfortunately, misworded his response about Bears fans.

Nevertheless, he cleared up the controversy on Wednesday by explaining his emotions and what he meant by his comments.

“Yeah, I was mad after the game," Fields said on Wednesday. "I’d like to address this now to get everything cleared up,” Fields said. “There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. Number one, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that.

“What I meant by that is I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that. Some social media outlets, they quoted my quote, and they got a big buzz out of it. So, of course, they did a great job doing that. Of course, social media is going to do that. But I just wanted to clear that up.”

Fields took away a public relations lesson from the response his comments received.

“I talked to my dad about it, and as long as I’m going to be in this position there’s going to be stuff like that that pops up, so just knowing that as long as I’m in this profession that it’s never going to go away, so just got to either be really clear to everything that I say, be really descriptive to what I mean, or really just don’t say anything at all,” Fields said.

