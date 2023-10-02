What did you make of QB Zach Wilson from Week 4 vs. Chiefs? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what did you make of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from Week 4 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
"GMFB" discusses what did you make of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from Week 4 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
The WNBA Finals will feature a battle of heavyweights in the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 seed New York Liberty. The best-of-five series tips off on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,