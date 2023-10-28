Did Purdue football's offense earn an F in its loss at Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Nebraska − Purdue football had a bye week, and that's when things were supposed to get better.

Well, they didn't.

In fact, the Boilermakers looked worse in their 31-14 loss at Nebraska on Saturday.

We're done grading on a curve. That's early season stuff. The score looks closer than the game actually was, and the grading indicates as much.

How did Purdue football fare at Memorial Stadium?

Offense: F

If there was a worse grade, we'd go with that, and it would still be generous. We're watching the Boilermakers' worst offensive point production in a decade. Even with great field position, Purdue managed to somehow travel downfield in the wrong direction, and it began with the first series, a fumbled kickoff return by the Cornhuskers that eventually gained Nebraska one yard after Purdue failed to convert on a fourth-and-11. On the bright side, Jayden Dixon-Veal might turn out to be a pretty good player.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, center, speaks with referees after his team recovered a fumble by Nebraska's Garrett Snodgrass on a kickoff return to start an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Referees initially ruled Nebraska recovered the fumble but overturned the call upon further review. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Defense: B-

The Boilermakers are still giving up too many big plays. That's been an issue dating back to the season opener against Fresno State. This week it was a 73-yard touchdown on the first play after a turnover. This after a 15-play, 87-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes on Nebraska's series before. The defense did put Purdue's offense in advantageous situations, including forcing a turnover at the Nebraska 13, but the Boilermaker offense couldn't capitalize. Dillon Thieneman continues to shine as a freshman.

Special teams: D

Why is Purdue even attempting field goals at this rate? A rare opportunity to put points on the board became a blocked kick that was returned by Nebraska for a touchdown. The lone kickoff landed at the 13. If that was by design, it didn't work. Though Nebraska fumbled the return, the Cornhuskers got past the 30 on the return. That fumble recovery by Antonio Stevens was the saving grace in the grading here.

Coaching: F

How patient should fans be before they start asking for changes? Ryan Walters isn't getting canned during or after his first season. But it is Walters' job to evaluate others and make hard decisions if things don't get better. Purdue had an extra week for Nebraska, a team that isn't exactly a juggernaut, and put up its worst offensive performance of the season.

Play of the game

It was a series of three plays that decided this game. Nebraska's first points came early in the second quarter. Hudson Card was intercepted by Tommi Hill on Purdue's next series, and the Huskers then hit a 73-yard home run pass from Heinrich Haarberg to Jaylen Lloyd to go up 14-0.

Player of the game

In a game where nobody stood out aside from Thieneman, Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins, all from Purdue's defense, we'll award this dubious honor to Nebraska's defense as a whole. But I'm not so sure if it was Nebraska's defensive dominance as much as Purdue's offensive inefficiency.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Did Purdue football's offense earn an F in its loss at Nebraska?