Did Purdue football's loss to Wisconsin earn an 'F' grade?

WEST LAFAYETTE − The same story keeps playing out regardless of the Purdue football opponent.

The Boilermakers will show promise and they'll lack discipline.

The offensive will look explosive and at times struggle to gain yards. The defense will cause chaos and it will give up far too many big plays and long drives.

Purdue football lost 38-17 to Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday night, dropping the Boilermakers to 1-3 and 0-3 at home.

Offense

B-

Here's a stat you won't believe. Purdue actually outgained Wisconsin (396 yards to 388). Where running the ball had previously seemed to be the offense's downfall, the Boilermakers averaged an astounding 6.3 yards per carry. Moving Tyrone Tracy into the backfield continues to pay dividends, and he averaged 10.5 yards on his eight totes Friday. Hudson Card is officially a dual-threat QB. Three turnovers this week makes it seven in the last two games. However, one was simply a lack of focus and should've never amounted to being a turnover. One was a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half that was intercepted. And the third, that was on Card, missing an open receiver in the flats to go for the big play downfield to Deion Burks that was an easy pick.

Defense

F

I've been kind during the first two losses. Call it unfair because the defense did perform better in the second half, but it also got carved up on three straight drives to start the game, and playing catch up against Wisconsin is a game you don't want to play. Botros Alisandro bailed out the offense's gaffe with his first interception, but other than that, Wisconsin's offense made sure the chain gang got its steps in. Again, much better in the second half. But it's a four-quarter game and you have to set the tone early.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) watches the replay of his touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

Special teams

D+

Tyrone Tracy brought two kicks out of the end zone that were sky high, allowing the Wisconsin kickoff team to get downfield and fill lanes. That resulted in the Boilermakers starting their first two drives at the 14 and 19, respectively. After, Tracy fair-caught all remaining kickoffs. Jack Ansell shanked a punt that made for an easy Wisconsin scoring drive and all the first-half momentum. TJ Sheffield let a punt sail over his head late in the first half. The ball rolled dead at the 3 and, despite a good drive, Purdue ran out of time to put any points on the board. Props to Julio Macias for booting a 34-yard field goal, which produced Purdue's lone first half points.

Coaching

D

Purdue wasn't ready to go when this game started. A week ago, the Boilermakers couldn't stop a running quarterback and, even though Tanner Mordecai is not Garrett Shrader in that regard, the Badgers let Mordecai dice up Purdue's defense with his legs. The grade gets a boost because Purdue did adjust to play much better in the second half. Then it gets docked for not relaying the message that the play isn't over until the whistle. Devin Mockobee's fumble where he simply stood on the field aloof, loosely holding the ball to allow it to be punched free because the play wasn't over.

Play of the game

It has to be that odd sequence that led to Mockobee's fumble. At 30-17 and with more than five minutes to go, there's still hope. Card gets hit while in the motion of throwing. Mockobee picks the ball up off the ground and stands motionless while Wisconsin's defense wisely comes up to pop the ball from his mitts.

Player of the game

Aside from the Garrett Shrader show last week, Purdue's run defense has been pretty good. That changed Friday night thanks to Braelon Allen. The Wisconsin junior running back needed just 16 carries to gain 116 yards and score two touchdowns.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Report card: Grading Purdue football's loss to Wisconsin