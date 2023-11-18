How did Purdue football grade out in its loss at Northwestern?

EVANSTON, Illinois — The bright side for Purdue football fans, there's only one more week of this.

Questionable decision making, lack of execution and a few player that gashed the Boilermaker defense led to Purdue's 23-15 loss at Northwestern.

It was yet another game where Purdue had chances, but couldn't take advantage of said chances.

Just like Fresno State. Or Syracuse. Or Iowa. Nebraska.

How'd Saturday's performance grade out?

More: Purdue football's offense falls flat at Northwestern after last week's outburst

Offense: D+

We'll give Purdue credit for moving the ball. Back-to-back 300-yard rushing games is quite impressive. But the objective is to score points. The Boilermakers had 10 plays inside the red zone in the first half and went into the locker room scoreless. Three of those plays came inside the 2 where Purdue was stuffed on second-and-goal from the 1, third-and-goal from the 2 and fourth-and-goal from the 1. It's hard to get into a rhythm alternating Bennett Meredith and Ryan Browne, both filling in for the injured Hudson Card. But neither solidified himself as the best option. Now we know why Card has taken almost every snap this season.

Defense: C

The defense was really, really good. With the exception of a few plays. The problem was, those few plays were explosive big-play touchdowns. It was yet another game where the opponent sliced and diced the Boilermakers for an opening drive TD. Purdue had five sacks, even without the Big Ten leader in that category Nic Scourton. Khordae Sydnor had two, Mo Omonode had 1.5, partnering with Kydran Jenkins on one, and Yanni Karlaftis collected a sack. But touchdowns of 52 and 34 yards offset all the good.

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (4) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams: D

Jack Ansell was solid punting the football. No complaints about the kickoff team. But a muffed punt return gifted Northwestern three points in a game that was 6-0 at the time. Every point proved valuable and Purdue coupled that free three points with a missed 44-yard field goal. That's six points that completely changes the dynamic of the rest of the game.

Coaching: D

The offensive play calling is especially baffling. How many points did Purdue leave on the field? Failing to convert on fourth-and-short twice in the red zone is painful, especially given how much that happened early in the season. Meredith is 6-foot-3 and Browne is 6-4 and they're lining up in shotgun and handing off. Lining up under center and stretching for 1 yard seems like it could provide a positive outcome rather than another turnover on downs. In the final minute of the first half, Purdue started a drive on its own 2. Rather than kneel with a true freshman playing his first half of college football, the Boilermaker staff told Browne to take a shot downfield to Deion Burks. If Northwestern went to Cover 2 and Burks wasn't open, Browne was supposed to throw the ball out of bounds. Instead he threw an interception, which ended up being irrelevant after Northwestern missed a field goal.

Play of the game

Every time Purdue seemed dead in the water, the Boilermakers pulled themselves out of the grave. Browne was moving Purdue's offense in a two-minute drill late. He had Deion Burks, but didn't see Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller, who jumped the route and snagged a game-sealing interception.

Player of the game

Mueller won the game in the end and also had 13 tackles and a sack. It was apparent at halftime that defense was going to win the game for whoever came out on top, which is why Mueller gets the nod over Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy, who ran for 160 yards and a touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 38 yards.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: What grade did Purdue's offense get after that game at Northwestern?