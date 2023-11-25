How did Purdue football grade out in comeback Oaken Bucket win over IU Saturday?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football quarterback Hudson Card managed a memorable goodbye to an otherwise forgettable regular season that ended Saturday with a 35-31 "Oaken Bucket" win over rival Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Despite not being fully healthy, Card delivered a gutsy send off to a 4-8 season with a game-winning 10-yard touchdown run with 2:39 to play.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Card battled through a rib injury that kept him from playing last week's 23-15 loss to Northwestern.

"Obviously it was painful," Walters said. "You saw he's a tough kid. You could see by body language that he was hurting. He doesn't like to be babied and he says he's good, but it's hard to mask when you're in pain. I'm sure he'll be sore tomorrow."

Purdue, which is not bowl eligible, showed glimmers of hope for the future after outstanding performances by sophomores linebacker Nic Scourton, wide receiver Deion Burks and tight end Drew Biber along with freshmen standouts defensive back Dillon Thieneman and tight end George Burhenn.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) breaks the tackle of Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 35-31.

Here are the grades for Purdue after winning the 125th matchup against Indiana.

Offense: A

The gritty Card kept Purdue in the game despite consistent pressure from Indiana's defensive line. He galloped for a career high 85 yards and finished 21 of 34 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

The Texas-transfer evaded trouble using his legs and keeping his eyes downfield to find targets.

Burks made seven catches for 87 yards and Burhenn five for 75 yards in his first offensive appearance while Biber snagged a 16-yard touchdown.

Burhenn, a 2023 Mt. Vernon grad, caught his first career touchdown and was targeted in the fourth quarter to set up Card's winning run. He showed the athleticism and speed that awaits future games at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Zion Steptoe (7) tackle Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Defense: B

Thieneman had two interceptions, giving him six for the season while Scourton made a crushing tackle against IU quarterback Brendan Sorsby with 2:34 remaining.

Purdue forced three interceptions in all Saturday and made the tackles it needed late.

Plenty of talent for Purdue on defense moving forward with Scourton and Thieneman leading the charge.

Special teams: C+

Purdue crashed and burned repeatedly only to resuscitate itself from complete demise.

A 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by IU's Jaylin Lucas in the third quarter was followed by being drawn offsides on fourth-and-5.

Boiler kicker Ben Freehill missed a 31-yard attempt on Purdue's opening drive, but later drilled a career long 44-yard field goal, part of three straight makes, including a game tying 39-yarder with 8:41 to play.

Coaching: B+

Coach Ryan Walters made the needed adjustments after trailing 14-12 at halftime.

Purdue squib kicked on the two special teams plays after Lucas' TD return by Lucas. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell had the call of the game by dialing up a fourth-and-2 play-action pass to running back Devin Mockobee for 38 yards. The Boilermakers were calculated and overcame a bad night on special teams to watch Card deliver a season ending win.

