Did Purdue football abandon its Air Raid? No, but it added a ground attack

WEST LAFAYETTE − By name alone, Air Raid sounds like an offensive scheme designed to beat defenses through the air.

When Graham Harrell was hired as Purdue football's offensive coordinator, that was what many expected, the same aerial assaults from Boilermaker teams of the past that fans have become accustomed to.

It would be a disservice to eliminate the run game given what Purdue football has in the backfield, though.

And the last two weeks, the running game has been a strength.

"We've got some really good football players in the backfield that need touches," Harrell said. "The beauty of what we can do offensively is we can run anything we need to run to get our playmakers touches."

Tyrone Tracy, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing, Purdue's "three-headed monster" at running back combined for 209 yards on 39 carries and each scored a rushing touchdown against Illinois last Saturday.

The week prior, Purdue averaged 6.3 yards per carry against Wisconsin.

"Our running backs are starting to hit their groove," Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said. "We as an offensive staff are finding what they're good at and what their comfort level and the type of runs that we're calling. (Quarterback Hudson Card's) ability to push the ball down the field also helped to create favorable boxes to run the ball."

Through four games, Purdue is averaging better than four yards per carry, an average that's been boosted the past two weeks.

But don't get it wrong.

The Air Raid is still an offense that relies on Card throwing the football.

Having a strong running game, which received a jolt when center Gus Hartwig returned from injury for the Wisconsin game, should assist the passing game.

"We've got three great running backs. We've got Mockobee. We've got Tyrone Tracy and we've got Dylan," receiver Deion Burks said. "They're just doing their job and it's opening up all the receivers as well. So I feel like going into this week, it's going to be a nice balance with passing and running."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

