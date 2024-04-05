What did Purdue basketball's Zach Edey do that hadn't been done since 1983?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Zach Edey's place in college basketball history is cemented.

Purdue basketball's 7-foot-4 center is still adding to it, though. With a Final Four on the horizon and with more individual hardware.

In a season where Edey continued to accomplish things that either had never been done or hadn't in a very long time, he's added another first since.

Edey is the first repeat National Player of the Year since Ralph Sampson won three straight from 1981-83.

Here's a full rundown of Edey's individual postseason accolades for the 2023-24 season.

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey 2023-24 season awards

∎ Big Ten Player of the Year

∎ All-Big Ten First Team

∎ Big Ten All-Defensive Team

∎ First-Team All-American

∎ Sporting News National Player of the Year

∎ NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Most Outstanding Player

∎ National Association of Basketball Coaches National Player of the Year

∎ National Association of Basketball Coaches Pete Newell Big Man of the Year

∎ Associated Press National Player of the Year

∎ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year

∎ United States Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson Trophy

