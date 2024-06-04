What did the pundits make of Scotland's win over Gibraltar?

From wanting more from a debutant and a lack of clinical edge, to what it means - if anything - going forward, here's what the Sportsound pundits made of Scotland's friendly win over Gibraltar on Monday...

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson: "Stopping that winless run was important, but how much confidence are you going to take from that? It couldn't be more removed from what the Germany game is going to look like.

"I'm hoping on Friday against Finland we get more energy. I hope we see the Scotland team that got us to the tournament in the first place.

"Friday will be a better game, a better test. It's about peaking at a specific moment, it's a difficult thing to do. That's the balancing act."

Ex-Scotland defender Willie Miller: "Ross McCrorie can have a real influence when he's positive, but I think he took the easy option too often. That's a position that's up for grabs. I wish he had done more, because he's capable of more.

"I think Steve Clarke will be disappointed they didn't take more of the chances created. There were two very good goals, though, and a boost for Ryan Christie and Che Adams.

"You're looking for Lawrence Shankland scoring, which is disappointing. He would have hoped to get a goal or two. Adams did what a striker needs to do and that's scoring."