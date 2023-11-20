What did PSU’s James Franklin say about Rutgers football after the game?

There was plenty of respect going out to Rutgers football this weekend from James Franklin. The Penn State head coach praised his Big Ten rival for their performance against his team.

Keeping things tight and close, Rutgers was a frustrating opponent for No. 12 Penn State. The Nittany Lions won 27-6 but were up just 10-6 at halftime.

Rutgers did well to make this game tough and gritty, forcing Penn State to scratch and claw in return. With the win, Penn State is now 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten). Rutgers is 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten).

Following the game, Franklin used the opening statement of his press conference to single out Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano for playing a tight game.

It was more than just an obligatory remark from Franklin, who really honed in on what made Rutgers tough on the afternoon.

“I have to give Rutgers credit. They do a nice job,” Franklin told reporters after the game. “I have a lot of respect for coach Schiano, and I have a lot of respect for Rutgers. They’re a hard-nosed bunch. They’ve played like that against everybody. “You talk about the areas that we focus on from a statistical perspective: We won the turnover battle. If you look at the stats, with Rutgers and specifically with coach Schiano there, that’s a critical stat. We talked about it all week long. I think winning that stat, if you look at the data, I think they’re 1-17 when they lose that stat, so that was something that was going to be really important for us today.”

Rutgers has lost three straight games, all against ranked opposition. But Saturday’s performance, while hampered by turnovers and penalties, showed an improved offense over a week before.

Most importantly, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 62.5 percent of his passes, ending a skid of four games where his completion percentage had dropped each week.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hands the ball off to Kyle Monangai #5 during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an…

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov.…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football…

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA…

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday,…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) pursues during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) dives for yards in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks a field goal as punter Riley Thompson (95) holds and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Alex Felkins #91 and teammates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire