Did photoshopped meme from 'The Simpsons' influence Super Bowl betting market?

It appears that a photoshopped meme has influenced the Super Bowl betting market.

Yes, you read that correctly.

"The Simpsons" has had a remarkable penchant for accurately predicting things over the years, so when a Twitter post showing a screencap from an old episode made its way around the Internet on Tuesday, some sports bettors deemed it a good enough reason to put down a few dollars on a very specific prop bet.

That bet? The Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Los Angeles Rams by an exact score of 34-31 in Super Bowl LVI.

Bet the house on the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/cMxHrSlqsQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 9, 2022

According to BetMGM, that exact score — Bengals 34, Rams 31 — is the most-bet correct score prop on the board. As of Thursday morning, 18.2% of the correct score bets BetMGM has received are on that outcome. On top of that, 34.5% of the money is on that outcome.

The odds for that outcome were +12500 but have since been adjusted to +8000, BetMGM trader Darren Darby said. And it all seems to step from that Simpsons meme.

But there’s one issue. As Newsweek pointed out, the words “BENGALS win SUPER BOWL” and the final score of “Cin 34 LA 31” are photoshopped in.

According to Newsweek, the screencaps in the post come from multiple episodes. And in the one episode, the Bengals lose the Super Bowl:

Most of these images come from "Lisa the Greek," Episode 14 of Season 3 of the show, which aired in January 1992. In that episode, the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the teams in the Super Bowl, and Homer keeps being told by people that they are a definite to win the game. After Lisa chooses the other team, however, he bets on them and wins $50.

The team that the Bengals are playing in that episode? The Miami Dolphins, not the L.A. Rams. So, already, the meme is doubly wrong: The Rams do not appear in the show, and the Bengals actually lose the game. The images are also not from the same episode. The "Go Bengals" Homer image is from Season 16, Episode 8, "Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass."

I suppose the lesson here is to do some fact-checking before letting a meme influence your betting decisions.

The second most-popular exact score prop bet at BetMGM is the Bengals winning 24-21, but that outcome has received just 2.6% of the bets and 2.4% of the money.

The most significant exact outcome bet came in on the Bengals winning 24-17 at +20000. That $1,200 bet would net the bettor $240,000 if it hits.

The Rams are currently 4.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 48.5. The Bengals are popular underdogs, receiving 58% of the bets and 59% of the money on the spread at BetMGM.