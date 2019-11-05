Did Pete Carroll take a shot at the Patriots' strict culture?

It seems like yet another NFL team is taking shots at the New England Patriots. This time, it's the Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Carroll was asked about the differences he notices about players that have come over from the Patriots. According to Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Carroll laughed at the question and offered this response.

Pete Carroll burst into a spontaneous laugh when asked by @BradyHenderson what he's noticed about players such as Jacob Hollister who come to #Seahawks from New England Patriots, then said: "That they are happy to be here." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 4, 2019

This could just be an innocent comment, but it certainly seems to be a shot at the Patriots' strict culture under Bill Belichick.

Carroll himself is one of the more relaxed head coaches in the NFL, and he has found success with that method. So, it would make sense that Carroll would take a little shot at Belichick since their management styles are polar opposites, especially given the success Carroll has found turning former Patriots into solid contributors.

The Seahawks have a pretty extensive history of taking a chance on former Patriots under Carroll's watch. The Seahawks have turned guys like cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jacob Hollister (who caught two touchdown passes for the team last week) into very good players.

Now, the Seahawks will try to work some of their magic with Josh Gordon. Seattle was the only team to put in a claim for the former Patriots receiver but Carroll obviously feels confident that Gordon will fit in with the Seahawks.

Carroll isn't the first member of the Seahawks organization to take a jab at Belichick and the Patriots. Cassius Marsh, who briefly played for the Patriots after being traded to them from the Seahawks in 2017, said that he didn't have fun while playing for the team.

It's safe to say that if the Patriots do meet the Seahawks this season -- the only chance for that to happen would be in the Super Bowl -- they will have some bulletin-board material.

Did Pete Carroll take a shot at the Patriots' strict culture? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston