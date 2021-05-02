Who is new mysterious Mets hitting assistant, Donnie Stevenson?

Pete Alonso swinging on home run vs. Nats

The Mets have a "new hire."

Maybe?

We don't really know. No one knows.

But the Mets have a lot of faith in "Donnie Stevenson."

Luis Rojas told reporters after Saturday's win that the Mets had a hitters' meeting prior to the game, which clearly helped propel them to a 5-4 victory. When Pete Alonso talked to reporters about the meeting, he dropped some breaking news.

"Also, we just made a nice new hire, Donnie. He's nice. He's a great hitting/approach coach. Donnie's been great helping the team. I think Luis forgot to mention Donnie. Donnie really helped us today.

When asked who exactly he was, Alonso said he's a "new hire. He's our mental/approach coach. I feel like we had a really cool collective team approach today, and Donnie helped us out for sure."

It seemed kind of odd that a player would just drop news like that after a game. Alonso said he had to ask Chili Davis what his last name was, but remembered it was Stevenson.

Michael Conforto "confirmed" the new hire soon after.

"Donnie's a new guy," Conforto joked - or at least, we think he joked. "He made an appearance today at our hitter's meeting. He's all about the approach. He's a hitting approach guy. He's a guy that just gets the boys fired up and ready to go. So yeah, there is a new guy."

Conforto drove in three runs on Saturday and hit the game-winning solo home run in the ninth inning. He's hitting .320 in his last seven games, and looked comfortable in all four at bats on Saturday.

"Maybe I gotta give credit to Donnie. He got my approach right," Conforto said.

When speaking of Coach Stevenson, Alonso barely cracked, but Conforto couldn't help but laugh.

There is no mention of Donnie Stevenson on the Mets website or media guide.

But Donnie Stevenson, whoever you are, you are good luck.