How did Penn State’s future opponents do in Week 2?

It was indeed quite an eventful weekend around the Big Ten and the college football world. If you were only plugged into the game taking place in Beaver Stadium and celebrating Penn State’s victory over Ball State, then let’s get you caught up on everything else that went on with Penn State’s upcoming opponents for the 2021 season?

And why not start with this week’s opponent, the Auburn Tigers?

Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row, Auburn put at least 60 points on the scoreboard. That sounds impressive (and it is, to be honest), but the Tigers have done so against Akron and Alabama State. Auburn rolled up 364 rushing yards as a team. Next week will see Bo Nix and the Tigers take on a defense that has yielded just one touchdown by the first-string defense against two teams significantly better than either of Auburn's first two opponents. It's going to be a fun matchup.

Villanova 55, Bucknell 3

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova has feasted on in-state opponents with blowout victories over Lehigh (47-3) and Bucknell (55-3). Things figure to get a bit trickier for Villanova in Week 3 with a home game against Richmond, but the Cats are off to a terrific start. And given the abundance of FCS teams giving scares to FBS teams (and a number of wins), Villanova may start thinking they can join the fun.

Indiana 56, Idaho 14

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) celebrates after a touchdown by D.J. Matthews Jr. (7) against the Idaho Vandals during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This was more like it for Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers. After getting roughed up in the opener at Iowa in Week 1, Indiana took out their frustrations on FCS Idaho, who played a team from Canada in Week 1. Indiana jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) celebrates after a Hawkeyes touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest win of the day in the Big Ten went to the Iowa Hawkeyes, who host Penn State in Week 6. Iowa picked doff Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy three times and the defense returned a fumble for a score. Iowa's defense has now scored 21 points. It has given up 23 points. The Hawkeyes may be the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten on Sunday.

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Virginia Cavaliers Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball to score a touchdown as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) defends in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The big win to open the season over Nebraska is already feeling like a lifetime and a half ago. The Illini were no match for Virginia as Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 405 yards and five touchdowns. I'm still looking forward to seeing what Bret Bielema will do with the Illinois program, but it is already going backward this season.

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) has the pass defended by Oregon Ducks cornerback Trikweze Bridges (11) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I will say without hesitation I did not see this one happening. And to be fair, few people honestly did. Oregon out-powered Ohio State in the trenches and the Buckeyes defense has shown it has a long way to go. C.J. Stroud passed for 484 yards and three touchdowns but Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead finally won a chess match against the Buckeyes. Ohio State gave up 236 yards on the ground.

Maryland 62, Howard 0

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) escapes the pocket and pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (8) during the second quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns before getting an early rest a Maryland blew away Howard at home. Nobody ever had a doubt about this one on the schedule.

Michigan 31, Washington 10

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) receives congratulations from teammates after he rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies are off to a horrible start, but Michigan has looked really good on defense two weeks in a row. Michigan can win a lot of games with their running game, which pounded out 343 yards against the visiting Huskies on Saturday night. Whether or not this is a legitimate Big Ten contender is probably still too early to tell. But Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are going to quickly win some respect from the voters the way things are going.

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) outruns Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons (14) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers has now gone 2-0 against their former Big East foes (Temple last week, Syracuse this week). Greg Schiano's team continues to play defense and is beginning to set a tone for a season of improvement. But Rutgers may need more out of the offense. Rutgers and Syracuse were scoreless at halftime (sound familiar?_ but the Knights got enough going after the break for the win.

Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14

Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) runs for a touchdown as Youngstown State Penguins cornerback Johntavious Davis-Bonner (20) and defensive lineman Vinny Gentile (54) attempt to tackle during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State was also playing an FCS opponent this week, and it helped allow the Spartans to improve to 2-0 without breaking much of a sweat. The Spartans were up 35-7 at halftime on the Penguins and that was more than enough for a casual win.

