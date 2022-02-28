What did Patty Gasso change to try to get Jocelyn Alo pitches to hit at Mary Nutter Classic?

Jocelyn Alo grew up watching and rooting for Barry Bonds.

Now, Alo is getting the Barry Bonds treatment.

In five games in the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California, Alo went 3 for 8, was walked nine times and hit once.

Even the at-bats where she didn’t walk, Alo had very little to hit as she looks to break a tie with Lauren Chamberlain for the NCAA career home run record.

Every time Alo stepped to the plate over the weekend, camera phones were trained on each pitch.

Only once did Alo make a serious run at the record-breaking home run, when she drove Shelby Fritoz’s 2-2 pitch deep to right field in the first inning of Friday’s matchup with Long Beach State.

Alo missed the home run by inches, as the ball bounced off the right fielder’s glove and then the top of the fence for a double.

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) steps up to the plate against Cal State Fullerton on Friday in Cathedral City, Calif.

After that drive, Alo saw few pitches to hit, as opponents nibbled the edges of the zone or avoided the strike zone altogether.

Sunday, in a 2-1 win over Utah, Sooners coach Patty Gasso opted to hit Alo in the leadoff spot to give her an opportunity to see more hittable pitches, hitting her in front of sophomore Tiare Jennings, the national home run leader with nine.

Alo struck out in the first inning before walking in her next two appearances.

In the third inning, she came to the plate with two outs and the bases empty. In the fifth, she walked after Jayda Coleman led off the inning with a single.

It was Alo’s first appearance at the top of the order since early in her sophomore year, 2019.

Alo led off seven times in each of her first two seasons with OU, hitting .362 with four home runs, 15 runs scored and 18 RBIs in the spot going into Sunday.

Alo’s chase for the record now heads home, where the Sooners will host Minnesota on March 7 in their home opener. The game is scheduled to be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

If she doesn’t break the record there, OU’s next four games are in Alo’s home state of Hawaii at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.

There is a chance the Sooners could add games Friday and Saturday but that is unlikely.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ weekend overall:

No. 1 OU

Overall record: 15-0

Last week: 5-0 (Beat Cal State Fullerton 10-0 (6), beat Long Beach State 11-3 (5), beat Arizona 10-2 (5), beat Tennessee 9-8 (10), beat Utah 2-1)

This week: Off (Next game March 7 vs. Minnesota)

Sooners pitching comes back to earth — sort of

When Long Beach State’s Jacquelyn Bickar drove the first pitch she saw from Hope Trautwein over the left field field in the third inning of Friday’s game for a two-run home run, it was the first earned run scored against the Sooners this season.

It wasn’t until the 63rd inning of the season that an opponent posted an earned run.

All three of OU’s pitchers — Trautwein, freshman sensation Jordy Bahl and Nicole May — gave up earned runs over the weekend, but the Sooners still posted a combined 1.70 ERA over the weekend as they stayed undefeated and outscored opponents by a combined 42-14.

OU’s season ERA is now 0.73 and opponents are hitting just .139 against the Sooners.

Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl (98) delivers a pitch against Cal State Fullerton at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Trautwein has given up just one earned run in 23 2/3 innings pitched for a 0.30 ERA to lead the team.

In Friday’s opener, a 10-0, six-inning win over Cal State Fullerton, Bahl threw the Sooners’ first individual perfect game since Giselle Juarez’s 2019 gem vs. Iowa State.

Bahl became the first OU freshman to throw a perfect game since Paige Parker in 2015.

Bahl’s was the Sooners’ second perfect game of the season. The other came in the opener when Bahl, May and Trautwein combined for a five-inning perfect game.

OU now has 19 perfect games in program history. Four of those have been combined.

'Who do you want to be?': OU softball shedding underdog mindset, embracing the role of favorites

Short hops

Tiare Jennings had four home runs, drove in five runs and scored seven in California. Jennings now has 36 career home runs. … Sunday’s game was just the third this season without a home run for the Sooners, who now have 40 on the season. … Kinzie Hansen led OU with eight hits over the weekend. Hansen had at least one hit in all five games. Grace Lyons also had at least one hit in every game. Hansen is now hitting .475 for the season.

