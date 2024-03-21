Did Patriots tip their QB plans to WR K.J. Osborn before signing?

Former Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn recently opened up on his thought process before signing with the New England Patriots, and he admitted the uncertain quarterback situation crossed his mind.

Osborn signed a one-year deal with New England on Sunday. He comes to the Patriots after playing for a Vikings team that was loaded at the wide receiver position. He tallied 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns last season in an offense with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Now, he could be a depth piece for a Patriots wide receiver group that is still continuing to build.

Receiver isn’t the only area where building is necessary. Quarterback is still a position of focus as well. That was something the wideout took into consideration before signing with New England.

However, after listening to coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s plan, he came around to the idea of joining the Patriots.

“I trust them that everything will take care of itself,” said Osborn, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth.

KJ Osborn says the Patriots uncertainty at quarterback was a consideration before he signed with the Patriots, but said he spoke to Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt about the plan. "I trust them that everything will take care of itself." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 20, 2024

Osborn is certainly a welcome piece in New England considering the production he’s capable of providing in the slot. His trust in the team is likely warranted with New England expected to take one of the top rookie quarterbacks on the 2024 NFL draft board.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire