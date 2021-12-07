Did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick troll Bills with this quote?

Did Patriots coach Bill Belichick troll Bills with this quote? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots embarrassed the rival Buffalo Bills on Monday night, throwing the football just three times and still winning 14-10 to maintain the No. 1 seed in the conference and first place in the AFC East division.

The Pats ran the ball 46 times and gained 222 yards (4.8 per carry), including a 64-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris in the first quarter. The Bills knew the Patriots were going to run the ball on almost every play and yet they still couldn't stop it.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't want to give Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a ton of credit in his postgame press conference. A couple Bills players also were pretty upset when asked after the loss about their inability to slow down the Patriots rushing attack.

On Tuesday morning, Bill Belichick trolled the Bills in a not-so-subtle way at the beginning of his weekly interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show".

Question (via @TheGregHillShow): How are you doing this morning?



Bill Belichick: “A little run down, but good.”#RUNdown #byeweek — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2021

Belichick has jokes!

He also was asked about the lack of pass attempts by rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Belichick noted that his team didn't need to pass in the fourth quarter with how the game was progressing.

Bill Belichick in “The Greg Hill Show” on having just three pass plays said “if we needed to throw it in the fourth quarter, we would have … but we managed the game the way we did.” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) December 7, 2021

Essentially, the Bills never forced the Patriots to throw. Buffalo's run defense got absolutely bulldozed for 60 minutes, and as a result it would've been foolish of New England to abandon that plan.

The Bills will have an opportunity for revenge later this month when they visit Foxboro to play the Patriots in Week 16.