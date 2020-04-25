Did Patriots fake out the Ravens by drafting TE Devin Asiasi instead of WR Devin Duvernay?

The Baltimore Ravens thought the Patriots had swooped in to snag the wide receiver they were looking for with the 92nd pick when New England traded up to move one spot ahead of Baltimore in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Turns out it was a false alarm where the Pats chose a pass-catcher named Devin, but not the one the Ravens coveted.

Via ESPN's Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, here's the intrigue that went along with the Patriots trading picks 100, 139 and 172 to the Las Vegas Raiders to jump ahead of the Ravens at 91 and get the 159th pick as well.

The Ravens weren't so sure they were getting WR Devin Duvernay with the 92nd pick last night when the Patriots traded up one spot ahead of them.



"I'm going to make the call, and they said, ‘The Patriots took Devin,'" John Harbaugh said.



But the Pats selected TE Devin Asiasi.







So, instead of Duvernay, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound slot receiver from Texas, whose blazing 4.39 40 time also makes him a vertical threat, the Patriots chose to fill their glaring need at tight end with the 6-3, 280-pound Asiasi, the first tight end they've drafted before the fifth round since Rob Gronkowski in 2010.

Not done addressing tight end, The Pats traded back into the third round with the New York Jets at 101 to select Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene, 6-4, 253, whose versatility had him playing H-back, slot and inline tight end for the Hokies.





