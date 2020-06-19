Did Patriots get fair shake on ESPN's AFC East 2010s All-Decade Team?

The New England Patriots have been the gold standard of the NFL for the last 20 years, so it's no surprise they have been well-represented on the various All-Decade teams unveiled over the last few months.

ESPN's new 2010s All-Decade team for the AFC East is no different.

Here are the Patriots players who made the list:

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady

WR: Julian Edelman

TE: Rob Gronkowski

G: Logan Mankins

OT: Nate Solder











DEFENSE

DT: Vince Wilfork

LB: David Harris

LB: Chandler Jones

LB: Dont'a Hightower

CB: Darrelle Revis

CB: Stephon Gilmore

S: Devin McCourty















SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Stephen Gostkowski



It's hard to argue with many of these selections.

One potential snub is Patriots running back James White. He's become one of the elite-pass catchers out of the backfield, and his postseason performances have been incredible. ESPN's choice at running back was LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills, who had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

The Patriots did have 13 of the 25 players on this All-Decade team. The recognition is very much deserved because New England won every single AFC East title in the last decade. The Pats will aim for a 13th consecutive division title in 2020, and the challenge will be tougher than normal following the free agent departure of longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

Oddsmakers actually have the Bills as the betting favorites to win the AFC East championship next season. There are reasons to believe the Patriots will take a step (or two) back in 2020, but given the team's absurd dominance of the division since 2000, it's still hard to bet against them winning it until an opponent actually takes the crown from them.

