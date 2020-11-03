How did Patriots end up with no cap room last offseason? A breakdown

How Patriots ended up with no cap room last offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
If you ask Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots' salary cap situation during the offseason is what led to their lack of roster depth in 2020.
Belichick made some candid comments on SiriusXM NFL Radio last week, saying the team's lack of cap flexibility led to young players getting more playing time than in past years. He doubled down on those comments Monday on WEEI, stating "we sold out and won three Super Bowls."
The Patriots now have more flexibility ($25.9 million cap space) following the COVID-19 opt-outs of Patrick Chung, Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Dont'a Hightower, Matt LaCosse, Marqise Lee, Najee Toran and Dan Vitale. But what led to them being so limited from spending during the offseason?
2020 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker
Let's take a look (all $ amounts via Spotrac):
Key players
Here are the most expensive players on the Patriots' 2020 roster:
Stephon Gilmore, CB - $25.1 million cap hit (11.95% of total cap)
Joe Thuney, G - $14.8 million cap hit (7.02% of total cap)
Julian Edelman, WR - $9.8 million cap hit (4.59% of total cap)
Shaq Mason, G - $8.7 million cap hit (4.14% of total cap)
Jonathan Jones, CB - $5.9 million cap hit (2.83% of total cap)
Lawrence Guy, DE - $5.9 million cap hit (2.78% of total cap)
Jason McCourty, CB - $5.5 million cap hit (2.63% of total cap)
Devin McCourty, FS - $5.4 million cap hit (2.56% of total cap)
James White, RB - $4.6 million cap hit (2.18% of total cap)
David Andrews, C - $3.4 million cap hit (1.61% of total cap)
Adam Butler, DT - $3.2 million cap hit (1.55% of total cap)
Patriots Talk Podcast: Why the Patriots are better off sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Draft Picks (2018-20)
Money the Patriots have tied to their draft picks from the last three years:
2018 (3.57% of total cap)
Isaiah Wynn, LT - $3.1 million cap hit
Sony Michel, RB - $2.6 million cap hit
Duke Dawson, CB, Broncos - $765k cap hit
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB - $826k cap hit
Christian Sam, LB, Free Agent - $91k cap hit
Braxton Berrios, WR, Jets - $59k cap hit
Keion Crossen, CB, Texans - $37k cap hit
Total: $8.34 million
2019 (4.54% of total cap)
N'Keal Harry, WR - $2.3 million cap hit
Joejuan Williams, CB - $1.5 million cap hit
Chase Winovich, DE - $930k cap hit
Damien Harris, RB - $852k cap hit
Yodny Cajuste, LT - $840k cap hit
Hjalte Froholdt, G - $790k cap hit
Jarrett Stidham, QB - $833k cap hit
Byron Cowart, DT - $720k cap hit
Jake Bailey, P - $747k cap hit
Ken Webster, CB, 49ers - $56k cap hit
Total: $9.57 million
2020 (3.41% of total cap)
Kyle Dugger, S - $1.5 million cap hit
Josh Uche, LB - $918k cap hit
Anfernee Jennings, LB - $836k cap hit
Devin Asiasi, TE - $833k cap hit
Dalton Keene, TE - $818k cap hit
Justin Rohrwasser, K - $143k cap hit
Michael Onwenu, G - $660k cap hit
Justin Herron, T - $530k cap hit
Cassh Maluia, LB - $40k cap hit
Dustin Woodard, C - $24k cap hit
Total: $6.3 million
Dead Cap (12.58% of total cap)
What the Patriots are paying for several notable players no longer on the roster:
Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers - $13.5 million cap hit
Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers - $4.5 million cap hit
Michael Bennett, DE, Retired - $2 million cap hit
Stephen Gostkowski, K, Titans - $1.4 million cap hit
Duron Harmon, SS, Lions - $1.25 million cap hit
For the full list, go here.