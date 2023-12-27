Did the Patriots cost themselves a top talent in Marvin Harrison Jr. or Drake Maye? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports NFL writers Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab discuss how New England’s surprise win over Denver in Week 16 affected the team’s likely position in the upcoming NFL draft and whether it will keep them from getting a game-changing talent. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.