Did Patriots call about Aaron Rodgers trade? Bill Belichick responds

For a good chunk of the early NFL offseason, it appeared that Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers was going to end and that he would be traded before the 2023 season.

Rodgers ultimately was dealt to the New York Jets in late April, giving the franchise a massive upgrade at quarterback after going 7-10 with Mike White, Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco under center last season.

There was a report from WFAN's Craig Carton in June that said the Patriots made an offer for Rodgers at some point. When asked about that report Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he never spoke to the Packers about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"Yeah I’m not really sure what you’re referring to," Belichick said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show". "I personally couldn’t speak to that. Look, there's a lot of conversations in the offseason between our personnel people and other executives. I don’t know what he’s really talking about. I personally didn’t talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers, no… I mean look, I mean Aaron Rodgers is a great player. That's not really, that's not anything I was aware of."

Rodgers is 2-2 in his career against the Patriots with 227 passing yards per game and a total of six touchdowns and one interception. He completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 27-24 overtime win for the Packers over the Patriots at Lambeau Field in Week 4 last season. The Patriots started Brian Hoyer in that game but he got hurt in the first quarter, so Bailey Zappe played most of the afternoon with Mac Jones out due to an injury.

The Patriots will get an early look at Rodgers and the new-look Jets offense in 2023. New England will travel to MetLife Stadium for a Week 3 matchup on Sept. 24. It will be the team's first road game of the regular season.

The Jets have lost 14 consecutive games to the Patriots dating back to 2015. With Rodgers leading the offense, they've never been better equipped to end that losing streak.